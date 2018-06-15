Crunch time for the Jets

KEY INCLUSION: Dane Phillips was injured early against the Hunters in round one. He will be an important player for the Jets tonight.

KEY INCLUSION: Dane Phillips was injured early against the Hunters in round one. He will be an important player for the Jets tonight. Rob Williams

IT IS fair to say the Ipswich Jets need a win tonight against the PNG Hunters, or risk leaving themselves too large a task to make the finals over the final nine rounds of the Intrust Super Cup competition.

With only for-and-against separating the two 6-7 teams, and two wins the difference between the Jets' position in 10th and Redcliffe in third, calling tonight's clash at North Ipswich Reserve a "must win" could seem to be drastic.

But recent history suggests 12 wins is the minimum needed to make the top six, and thus finals, over a 23-game season.

If the Jets fall to 6-8, then they must win six of their final nine games to have a sniff at post-season action.

In 2017, and with 12 wins, the Jets narrowly missed out due to an inferior for-and-against.

They were pipped by the Townsville Blackhawks for the sixth spot.

With a negative for-and against through 13 rounds, the Jets may need 13 wins this season to give themselves any chance at finals' action. That would mean seven wins out of nine if the Ipswich side lose tonight.

Win, and the equation becomes a little easier - particularly with Michael Purcell and Billy McConnachie set to return after the mid-season break next week.

The Hunters were narrow victors when the two sides met in PNG in round one.

"It's completely different, them coming over here," said Jets captain Nat Neale, who will miss the game being in New Zealand.

"They aren't as strong when they travel, but they're still going to be a tough team to beat.

"We have to match their physicality."

Neale said the team needs a win "really badly" to help with their confidence after three consecutive defeats.

"We've been good in parts, but then bad in parts,'' he said.

"We hate missing finals - we have the team to do it, we just need to put it on the park."

The Jets cannot afford to get caught up "trying to play (the Hunters') game" according to Neale.

"They like to stop our offloads. If we can run through them and get them on the backfoot, the offloads will come," he said.

Game day

Intrust Super Cup Round 15: Friday (7pm) - Ipswich Jets v PNG Hunters at North Ipswich Reserve.