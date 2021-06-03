Crunch time for elite Ipswich men’s, women’s teams

Western Pride footballer Abraham Wani is among the players returning for Saturday night’s showdown at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Christina Moran

Western Pride footballer Abraham Wani is among the players returning for Saturday night’s showdown at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Christina Moran

THE Ipswich Knights and Western Pride face a crucial weekend on home turf in their quest to retain top five spots in this season’s Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition.

The fifth-placed Knights have a stable squad for Friday night’s Bundamba clash with Wynnum, with the exception of losing key attacker Mitch Herrmann.

He is likely to be sidelined for some time after re-injuring an earlier ankle knock.

Pride have strengthened their player depth with Abraham Wani and Griffin Trevett-Lyall returning for Saturday’s crunch game at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Pride hope to consolidate a top four spot by beating second-placed Rochedale Rovers.

“We’re going with basically the same team to how we finished the last game,’’ head coach Brian Hastings said, after Pride defeated Holland Park 2-1 in their previous clash.

“I won’t change a winning team.’’

Hastings welcomes back Wani from a groin injury and Trevett-Lyall from an extended stint out with an achilles injury.

“That’s really positive. We are lucky to have a bit of depth,’’ he said.



Wani plays on the wing, providing additional speed and an eye for goals. Pride are looking for more goal after recent tight victories.

Trevett-Lyall is also regarded a handy player, who is strong in defence.

The duo return to the bench as Alex Sargent faces some time out with a hamstring injury.

Goal scoring option Campbell Hurry has also returned to training and could play in a few weeks after an extended break.

Another positive is the impending return of rising goalkeeper Josh Boyle after recent school commitments.

With injured number one custodian Jake Reesby unlikely to make a return any time soon, Boyle will take over from stand-in keeper Gianni Zanaboni after Saturday night’s encounter.

Zanaboni was originally signed as a striker before stepping up during Pride’s goalkeeping saga.

New target: Pride chasing competition leaders

Stand-in Western Pride goalkeeper Gianni Zanaboni will soon be able to return to the field of play with Josh Boyle returning. Picture: Kerryn Hyett

Preparing for Friday night’s match, Knights head coach Andy Ogden was looking for another victory after dropping points in last week’s 1-1 draw with Southside Eagles.

His main concern was Herrmann, who has been a valuable player this season.

“He goes back tomorrow to get a prognosis,’’ Ogden said.

“The rest of the squad is in good spirits and ready for action.’’



The coach has been particularly happy with the form of striker Nick Edwards after he sat out the recent local derby against Western Pride.

“Since then, he went down and played 23s and his training has been superb and he’s working really hard,’’ Ogden said.

Another key striker Darryl Barton also returns for Friday night’s all-important match at Eric Evans Reserve.

Absolute battle: Knights focus on victory in spate of home games

The Western Pride women have advanced to the fifth round of the Kappa Cup knockout competition after defeating Virginia United 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The Pride women beat Nambour United 6-0 in their previous Kappa Cup encounter.

Pride’s goal scorers in their latest away win were Kate Webb (two) and Gladys Esquivel.

In 12th place on the NPLW ladder, Pride need a win against Peninsula Power in Sunday’s away game to bolster their hopes of making the top eight before two competitions are staged.

Pride have a series of must-win games with three wins, three draws and four losses in the NPLW competition.

GAME DAY

FQPL1: Friday (7.30pm) - Ipswich Knights v Wynnum Wolves at Eric Evans Oval, Bundamba.

Saturday (7pm): Western Pride v Rochedale Rovers at Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

NPLW: Sunday (4pm) - Western Pride v Peninsula Power at AJ Kelly Park.

BPL: Saturday (7pm) - Western Spirit v UQ at UQ.

CL1: Saturday (6pm) - Ripley Valley v New Farm at Ironbark Park, South Ripley; Ipswich City Bulls bye.

CL2: Saturday (6pm) - Springfield United v Narangba at Narangba.