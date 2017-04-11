Crunch time for bold milk labelling pitch

SHOPPERS are one step closer to knowing exactly where the milk they buy off the supermarket shelves comes from and how much the farmer who produced it was paid.

A private member's bill, nicknamed Fair Milk Price Logos Bill, calling for clear labelling on milk was presented by Dalrymple MP Shane Knuth to the Queensland parliament in October.

It has since been investigated by a committee and a report is due to be tabled in parliament tomorrow.

If the bill becomes reality, shoppers will know the region where the milk was produced and whether the dairy farmer who produced it received a minimum price.

It comes after a major community awareness campaign on the impacts of the $1 milk from supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths in May last year, when brand milk flew off the shelves.

More than 95% of the milk produced in Queensland is consumed in Queensland, yet the number of dairy farmers is dramatically dropping.

An estimated 70 farmers exit the industry each year and the industry's peak body blames the bottom dollar prices.

The Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation says the introduction of the logos would play a major role in offering transparency for consumers, while helping struggling farmers.

In a formal submission on the bill, QDO president Brian Tessmann blamed 'major retailers' for driving down the milk price.

"The impact of $1 per litre milk on the dairy industry in Queensland has been extremely negative," Mr Tessmann said, in the submission.

"In 2010 before $1/L milk was introduced there were 621 dairy farmers in Queensland while today there are 429.

"In 2010 milk production was 530ML while in 2015/16 it has fallen to 407ML largely due to $1/L milk."

Adding the milk logos to the bottles will be voluntary under the proposal.