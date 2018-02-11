Cruise trips on crest of a wave

SAIL AWAY: Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) reported that Australians taking an ocean cruise worldwide swelled by almost 15 per cent in 2015.

ADVERTISING is generating historic revenue, especially internet advertising through platforms such as social media.

And it seems that the Ocean cruise industry is milking advertising for all it is worth.

Judging by the Statista data from the world cruise industry, there has been an increase of about 1.2 million passengers worldwide between 2015 and 2017.

Cruise passenger numbers in Australia continue to grow with new predictions of reaching two million passengers by 2020.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) reported that Australians taking an ocean cruise worldwide swelled by almost 15 per cent in 2015 to reach a record 1,058,781 passengers, with a 42 per cent hike in domestic cruise passenger numbers contributing significantly to the result.

So what is it about cruises that generates this increase?

Perhaps there is no better way to unwind than taking a great holiday which is supposed to be relaxing.

But the preparation for the trip seldom is. For many people a cruise offers many benefits with a variety of options in one location. This is part of the reason why cruises have become an increasingly popular solution for Australians.

According to the statistics the average age of passengers choosing a cruise holiday is 50-plus. But why choose a cruise for your holiday?

Some use it as a way of holidaying with the family or a group of friends.

Social groups find it is an ideal way of holidaying with like-minded people, such as seniors, gardening groups or probus.

Others view cruising as an adventure by travelling to exotic places.

And many say that it is one way of holidaying while being pampered as there is no housework, cooking, making beds and getting unplugged from technology aboard.

However, there are disadvantages in choosing to cruise.

Firstly there is the length of time spent at sea with nothing to view but vast amounts of water.

You are also a captured audience and are surrounded by hundreds of other passengers and making personal hygiene a big issue.

Unless you include a drinks package as part of the deal, you need to be aware of exactly what you are spending on all the optional extras so that you do not get a terrifying surprise at the end of your cruise.

The other important issue surrounding this area of the tourism market is that the cruise industry provides millions of jobs worldwide.

And this is something that must not be underestimated within our economy.