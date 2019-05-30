Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The P&O Pacific Explorer cruise ship will return to Gladstone next Tuesday.
The P&O Pacific Explorer cruise ship will return to Gladstone next Tuesday. Matt Taylor GLA290519SHIP
News

Cruise ship sails into Gladstone with $500K economic boost

liana walker
by
30th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRUISE liner tourism is on the increase in Gladstone and each time a ship docks it generates a massive economic boost.

The Pacific Explorer is expected to sail into Gladstone next Tuesday, with just under 2000 passengers and 800 crew members visiting the region.

Gladstone Area Development and Promotion Limited CEO Darryl Branthwaite said surveys showed the average passenger spent $297 while in Gladstone, which is the highest spend along the whole of the east coast.

"The cruise liner has a massive effect on the economy, from berthing fees through to refuelling and more services which happen whilst in port," Mr Branthwaite said.

"Plus we see around 90 per cent of passengers and 30 per cent of the ship's crew disembark for the day or short periods going on tours around the region down to Agnes Water and 1770 or harbour cruise, or Quoin Island, or a city sights tour, Hop on Hop off bus, or just meander through the Feast on East Markets and up through the main street."

The Pacific Explorer, travelling from Sydney, will be the third cruise ship to visit Gladstone this year, after the MS Albatros was cancelled in February due to ex-tropical Cyclone Oma.

This calendar year a total of 15 ships were scheduled to dock in Gladstone with cruise liners expected to travel from as far away as Shaghai in October.

It's a significant increase on previous years. Since the cruise industry arrived in March 2016 there have been 18 ships dock into Gladstone.

"There's been a massive increase (in ships) with other brands watching on to see how our port experiences evolve such as the day trip to the reef, thrill rides and other tours which we are working on now."

The Pacific Explorer's visit marks the beginning of a busy period for the cruise terminal. Two weeks later the Carnival Spirit will dock into Gladstone before the Pacific Explorer returns in August.

cruise cruise ship gladstone gladstone port gladstone region pacific explorer p&o cruises tourism
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    premium_icon How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    News Authorities allege a Melbourne developer accused of corrupt dealings with former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale tried to avoid arrest.

    Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

    premium_icon Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

    News A man was charged with several fraud related matters

    • 30th May 2019 11:00 AM
    REVEALED: Top dog and cat breeds and names

    REVEALED: Top dog and cat breeds and names

    Pets & Animals Staffies warrant a mention but they're not the state's favourite dog

    FLYOVER: Twenty RAAF jets to take to the sky

    FLYOVER: Twenty RAAF jets to take to the sky

    News Jets heading to the RAAF Base at Williamtown

    • 30th May 2019 10:00 AM