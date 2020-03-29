A 75-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship that docked in Sydney has died.

The woman died at the Caboolture Hospital.

It comes as 31 new cases have been confirmed in Queensland, taking the state's total to 656 cases.

Fifty-seven people are being treated in hospital, three of them are in intensive care.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning said that 86 international passengers had been affected by the new quarantine measures that came into affect overnight in Queensland.

SHe said everyone was abiding by the self-isolation rules and urged everyone to stay in their states.

"There is no Easter holidays this year," she said.

More to come

Originally published as Cruise passenger dies in Qld hospital as case tally hits 656