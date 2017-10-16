Cruel words about Pisasale "very, very hurtful"

NOT SO BAD: A reader says the ex-mayor did much for her family.

WITH regard to the front page (CM 11/10), and "Cops allege disgraced ex-mayor is a hardened crim", Paul Pisasale is well known to me.

Over many years he has given me a lot of support and praise for all my charity work.

He has been there for me at the time of my husband's death 16 years ago.

And again when my daughter passed away two years ago.

He popped in occasionally for a quick cup of coffee and for each birthday.

He is very friendly, homely man with a big heart.

Those cruel words "hardened crim" are very, very hurtful.

SHIRLEY McDONALD

Raymond's Hill