'Cruel, unrepentant, cold-hearted' killer's appeal disgusts

AN EVIL junkie who murdered a mother then whined about a jail term being too harsh has been described as 'perverted' and heartless.

For killing Tia Landers and dumping her body in a Sunshine Coast forest, Linda Eileen Appleton was jailed last year for murder, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse.

Appleton's rap sheet included a 2001 conviction for choking a nine year-old girl.

In October last year, Justice Jean Dalton sentenced Appleton to life in jail and upped her non-parole term from the mandatory minimum of 20 years to 23.

Appleton complained to Queensland Court of Appeal, saying that sentence was unfair.

Appleton and her drug-trafficking boyfriend John Edward Harris killed Ms Landers at Brighton in June 2014 then dumped her body in Beerburrum State Forest.

Ms Landers turned up at Harris's house then he and Appleton attacked her.

Harris restrained the mother of four and Appleton cut her leg with a machete.

"Harris and [Appleton] then took some time each to enjoy a shot of heroin,” Appeal Court President Justice Walter Sofronoff said in a new judgment.

Ms Landers, formerly of Ipswich, was taken to the kitchen and put in a corner.

She tried escaping and got a kitchen knife out of a drawer.

But each time she was brought back by Harris and Appleton and violently bashed, Justice Sofronoff added.

Harris shot her twice in the head. But she only died when Appleton suffocated her with a plastic bag.

Justice Sofronoff said Appleton was a "cruel, unrepentant and cold-hearted murderer”.

He said Appleton had a "perverted moral perspective” and an apology letter she presented was specious.

"It demonstrated not the slightest degree of remorse or contrition.”

Appleton argued her crime was not as serious as others where non-parole periods were extended.

This argument often emerged "in the worst kinds of cases,” Justice Sofronoff said.

"In my view, it is idle to attempt to compare horrific cases, one with another.”

Leave to appeal against sentence was refused. -NewsRegional