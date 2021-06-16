Cruel Magpies blow

Days after an emotional final win for exiting coach Nathan Buckley Collingwood’s 2021 season has taken a hit with confirmation star defender Darcy Moore will miss the rest of the year with a knee injury.

The All-Australian centre half-back injured the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the dying minutes of the Magpies’ Queen’s Birthday win over Melbourne.

After meeting with specialists on Wednesday, Moore has avoided surgery but will need his knee braced for at least six weeks.

It means incoming caretaker coach Robert Harvey will not have his key defender available when he takes control of the team after Buckley’s resignation.

“It is obviously disappointing for everyone,” Magpies football boss Graham Wright said.

“For Darcy, who had been enjoying another fine season, and for the team which is now without one of the game’s best defenders.

“We know Darcy will be dedicated in his approach to his rehabilitation and will continue to help the group as one of our emerging leaders but there is no sugar-coating the disappointment of his loss.

“Especially, with Jeremy Howe also missing from our backs group.

“That said, AFL football is a game of squads.

“We have some young backs who will now get their chance.”

The Magpies have the bye this week and then take on Fremantle at Marvel Stadium the following week, should the AFL get the green light for football to be played in Melbourne.

