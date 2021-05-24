Cruel blow for Bulldogs ahead of huge clash

Western Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar will undergo surgery on his ankle after injuring it against the Saints on Saturday night.

The star recruit is set for 6-8 weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from the syndesmosis injury.

“We’ve decided the best way to manage this injury is to operate to stabilise the ligament,” said Bulldogs head of sports medicine Chris Bell on Monday.

“This will get him back playing sooner and avoid ongoing complications.

“We will confirm his timeframe to return to play following the surgery but expect him to miss the 6-8 weeks of footy.”

Treloar’s injury was the only sour note for the Dogs in their 111-point shellacking of the Saints.

The former Magpie was subbed out of the clash at half time and did not return.

He joins the likes of Josh Dunkley, Lachie Hunter and Easton Wood in the Bulldogs’ casualty ward.

The Bulldogs confirmed that injured pair Tim English and Patrick Lipinski were a chance to return for the side’s clash with the Demons this week.

Anthony Scott could also line up for the match, pending the result of concussion tests.

Fans of both the Dogs and Dees are primed for a mouth-watering contest at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Both sides have recorded just one loss from the season’s opening 10 rounds, so both have the chance to move one win clear at the top of the AFL ladder.

The Demons, who lost their first game of the season over the weekend, are eager for the challenge of containing the Bulldogs’ vaunted midfield.

“If you would ask anyone right now, even anyone at our football club, (the Bulldogs) are the benchmark, and we are looking forward to taking it up to them,” Dees defender Jake Lever told the media on Monday.

