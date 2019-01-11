Crucial service locked in for city

NEW BEGINNINGS: STAR Radiology and Purity Chiropractic CEO Andrew Timbs has opened a permanent location in Fernvale.

NEW BEGINNINGS: STAR Radiology and Purity Chiropractic CEO Andrew Timbs has opened a permanent location in Fernvale. Rob Williams

A BURGEONING medical practice now has a place to call home after providing a portable radiology service to the Fernvale community for the past several months.

STAR Radiology and Purity Chiropractic moved into a permanent location in the middle of December at the Fernvale shopping complex.

CEO Dr Andrew Timbs set up the portable service in August last year, allowing locals to get X-rays without travelling to Ipswich or Gatton.

The shift in premises has allowed him to offer chiropractic services too, with plans for a sonographer to start next month to provide ultrasounds.

The closest chiropractic practice is also in Ipswich.

The location is conveniently located next to both doctor and dentist offices and a Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology clinic will soon join them.

Dr Timbs is an upper cervical specialist, one of only about a dozen in Australia, which is a technique that focuses on the part of the spine that is directly connected to the brain stem.

The practice opens on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

"In three to six months, I would say we should be able to get associates and more practitioners in there to be able to do five days for all the services," Dr Timbs said.

"Number one, we want to enable the doctors to have the confidence we're going to be there long term so they feel confident referring to us.

"I think having our own space shows we're legitimate and we're going to be there for the long term to help the community."