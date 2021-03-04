Crucial error in new Gatton road train facility identified

Construction at the new Gatton Heavy Vehicle Decoupling facility. PHOTO: Hugh Suffell

A crucial flaw in the new road train truck pad at Gatton has been identified, but the transport department haven’t picked up on the error.

New mapping by the department of Transport and Main Roads demonstrates road train drivers will travel the wrong way around the roundabout to enter the facility near Hauser Rd.

The new facility is large enough for 30 trailer parking spaces, with the capacity for expansion in the future if required.

Previous, truck drivers had told the Gatton Star that the new facility would stop “guessing games” when travelling eastbound.

The current facility has a two hour time limit for parked trailers.

The Gatton Star noticed the transport department’s mapping on its website and asked why trucks would be sent the wrong way to get into the facility.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said eastbound trucks would exit the Warrego highway at the Gatton-Esk turn-off, travel across the overpass, then take the first exit of the roundabout to enter the facility.

A diagram of the new Gatton truck pad facility.

But the diagram shows trucks travelling anticlockwise around the roundabout to use the “first exit” of the facility.

The new decoupling facility will replace the existing temporary location on the Warrego highway, west of Gatton.

“When the permanent facility opens for use, the (old) facilities will be returned to their original purpose as heavy vehicle inspection sites,” the spokesperson said.

The Gatton Star questioned the safety and maintenance of the overpass, questioning whether large trucks would cause damage to the road.

“As part of our standard maintenance program, the surrounding roads will be routinely monitored to ensure the safety of all road users,” the spokesperson said.

“The roundabouts and overpass between the decoupling facility and the Warrego Highway are built to accommodate the additional heavy vehicle traffic.”

B-triple and Type 1 road trains (up to 36.5m) will be able to use the facility.

The new decoupling area will allow drivers to break down their large loads before travelling into Brisbane.

It also allows drivers to benefit using the Toowoomba Bypass and avoid paying a second toll to decouple at Charlton.

It’s expected the new facility will open later this month, weather permitting.