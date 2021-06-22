Crown chair ‘knew of tax issue’ months ago

A Crown director says there is a cultural problem within Crown management. Picture: Andrew Henshaw / NCA NewsWire

Crown Resorts’ potential underpayment of tax for almost a decade highlights a major cultural problem within its senior ranks, which found out about the issue months after its chair Helen Coonan, a director has told Victoria’s royal commission.

It recently emerged Crown failed to disclose it had potentially short-changed the state government by claiming bonuses paid out through its loyalty program as losses and thus reduced its overall gaming tax bill.

Non-executive director Nigel Morrison revealed on Tuesday he only became aware of the issue on June 7 - along with the rest of the directors at a scheduled board meeting - admitting he was shocked by the magnitude of the problem, which dates back to 2012.

On Monday, Ms Coonan - who escaped largely unscathed from last year’s damning NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority inquiry into money laundering at Crown Melbourne and Perth - said she had first heard about the issue in February.

Crown Melbourne is being investigated to determine if it is suitable to hold a gaming licence. Picture: David Crosling / NCA NewsWire

It has been heard the underpayment could be up to $272m, but Mr Morrison said the number provided to him by Crown’s chief financial officer Alan McGregor was about $8m.

He said an historical attempt to conceal the tax underpayments was evidence of a souring relationship between the company and the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR).

“It concerned me that there was not an open and honest relationship with the VCGLR,” Mr Morrison testified.

“It tells you they had an attitude that if they didn’t think it was important and could get away with it …”

Mr Morrison agreed with counsel assisting Geoffrey Kozminsky that those directors and senior management who allegedly actively hid the underpayments from the VCGLR should be ousted from the company.

Two days after the Victorian royal commission was called, Crown sought legal advice on the matter.

Crown executive chair Helen Coonan said on Monday she had first heard about the tax issue in February. Picture: Adam Yip

The Victorian royal commission and a separate one in Perth was sparked by the ILGA probe, which found Crown had facilitated money laundering at the venues, and the regulator subsequently tore up its licence for its new Sydney Barangaroo casino.

Crown Sydney is working with ILGA in a bid to be found suitable to hold a gaming licence in NSW, a program that has already involved gutting its board under a “renewal” process.

The twin royal commissions will determine if Crown is fit to hold gaming licences in Victoria and Western Australia.

The Victorian probe was recently lengthened, expanded in scope and had its budget doubled “due to the seriousness of evidence produced through hearings and submissions to date”, the state government said.

That related to “the corporate culture of Crown Melbourne, gambling harm minimisation, and claims brought forward in evidence so far – including allegations Crown Melbourne underpaid casino tax”.

