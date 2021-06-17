Crown Casino, Kmart on virus alert

Crown Casino in Melbourne has been added as a Covid-19 exposure site. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Urgent Covid-19 alerts have been issued for a Kmart and Melbourne’s Crown Casino after a confirmed case visited the venues.

The positive case attended a screening of the movie Cruella at the Village Cinemas within the Crown complex last Saturday.

They also dined at 400 Gradi at Crown and visited the public toilets in the level 1 food court.

The movie screening was listed as a tier 1 exposure site, meaning others who watched the film need to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

The other sites were added as tier 2 venues, meaning people who also visited those venues during the times listed need to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The positive case was at the Crown complex in Southbank from 7.15pm until 10.45pm on June 12.

Among the other sites added to Victoria’s long list of Covid-19 public exposure sites on Wednesday were a Kmart, Coles and Chemist Warehouse in Brunswick, the Myer in Melbourne’s CBD and a service station in Pascoe Vale.

The following site was added as tier 1 exposure site on Wednesday:

SOUTHBANK: Village Cinemas Crown – Screening of Cruella in Cinema 7, Shop 5/8 Whiteman Street, Southbank on June 12 from 7.30pm to 10pm.

The following sites were listed as tier 2 exposure sites on Wednesday:

PASCOE VALE: Speedway Automotive and Quick Stop Food Store (Petrol Station), 105 Kent Road, Pascoe Vale on June 12 from 5.45pm to 6.15pm;

SOUTHBANK: Village Cinemas Crown – General complex Foyer/snack bar, Shop 5/8 Whiteman Street, Southbank on June 12 from 7.15pm to 8pm;

SOUTHBANK: Village Cinemas Crown – General complex Foyer/snack bar, Shop 5/8 Whiteman Street, Southbank on June 12 from 9.45pm to 10.30pm;

SOUTHBANK: Public Toilets – Crown Casino, Level 1 Food Court (near KFC and Subway), 8 Whiteman Street, Southbank on June 12 from 9.45pm to 10.25pm;

SOUTHBANK: Gradi at Crown (400 Gradi Crown), 8 Whiteman Street, Southbank on June 12 from 10pm to 10.45pm;

BRUNSWICK: Kmart, Barkly Square Shopping Centre, 90-106 Sydney Road, Brunswick on June 13 from 12.45pm to 1.15pm;

BRUNSWICK: Coles, Barkly Square Shopping Centre, 90-106 Sydney Road, Brunswick on June 13 from 1pm to 1.40pm;

BRUNSWICK: Chemist Warehouse, Barkly Square Shopping Centre, 90-106 Sydney Road, Brunswick on June 13 from 1.20pm to 2pm;

COBURG NORTH: Coles Coburg North, Coburg North Village, 180 Gaffney Street, Coburg North on June 15 from 7.45am to 8.15am;

HADFIELD: Australia Post Hadfield LPO, 122 West Street, Hadfield on June 15 from 4pm to 4.30pm;

MELBOURNE: Myer CBD (Ground Level to Level 5), 314 – 336 Bourke Street, Melbourne on June 13 from 2.45pm to 3.15pm.

The following sites were listed as tier 3 exposure sites on Wednesday meaning people should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop:

AIRPORT WEST: Chatime Westfield Airport West, 29/35 Louis Street, Airport West on June 14 from 10.10am to 10.40am;

BRUNSWICK: Mile End Bagels, 1 Wilkinson Street, Brunswick on June 13 from 12.20pm to 12.50pm.

The number of exposure sites in Victoria has increased after Wednesday’s new cases with 146 now listed, up from 132 on Monday.

There are 55 active cases in Victoria – 38 locally acquired and 17 in hotel quarantine.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

