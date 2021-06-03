Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL Rd 16 - Warriors v Knights
NRL Rd 16 - Warriors v Knights
Sport

Crowd favourite signs new contract

by Jasper Bruce
3rd Jun 2021 2:36 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM

Cult hero Jazz Tevaga has signed a new contract that will keep him with the New Zealand Warriors until the end of 2023.

A Samoan international representative, Tevaga has played his entire NRL career to date with the Warriors and says he is pleased to have recommitted to the club.

“I always wanted to stay here. I love the club and I love where we’re headed,” the 25-year old said on Thursday.

“Jazz has been really consistent in his training and the way he has played this season,” added Warriors coach Nathan Brown.

“I’ve been impressed with the way he’s gone about improving his game and what he brings in terms of team dynamics.

“Every area the coaches have asked him to improve he’s worked on and we’re seeing good results.”

Tevaga represented Samoa at the 2017 World Cup. Picture: AAP Image/David Rowland
Tevaga represented Samoa at the 2017 World Cup. Picture: AAP Image/David Rowland

Tevaga joins teammates Tohu Harris, Kodi Nikorima, Adam Pompey, Taniela Otukolo and Rocco Berry in inking new deals with the club this year.

A feisty ballplayer with an enthusiastic presence in defence, Tevaga made his NRL debut during the 2016 season.

Across 81 games, he’s proven an asset to the Kiwi side for his utility value off the bench.

Tevaga’s Warriors have the bye in round 13 but are set to host the Storm at Central Coast Stadium the following week.

Melbourne has already defeated them once in 2021, so the Warriors will hope to even the ledger in 10 days time.

Prized recruit Addin Fonua-Blake is a chance to return from a knee injury for the clash, while Josh Curran and Tom Ale could also re-enter the side after stints in the casualty ward.

Originally published as Crowd favourite signs new contract

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where $12m funding for Ipswich health system will go

        Premium Content Where $12m funding for Ipswich health system will go

        Health In December, 5041 people were admitted to Ipswich Hospital which was a 12.4 per cent increase from the number of people two years prior.

        New childcare centre nears completion

        Premium Content New childcare centre nears completion

        News A new early learning centre in Ipswich is set to welcome 62 children in the next...

        Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

        Premium Content Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

        News The second woman to be appointed as a magistrate served in the role for 30 years...

        • 3rd Jun 2021 2:00 PM
        Woman confronted by worrying ‘stains’ at family park

        Premium Content Woman confronted by worrying ‘stains’ at family park

        Community Resident fears youth crime reaches Ipswich park after stumbling across bloodied...