CrossFit training with dad renews Bridey’s focus for Jets

The USQ Jets remain unbeaten after their third win of the Netball Queensland Sapphire Series. Picture: Ipswich Jets Media

USQ Jets netballer Bridey Condren benefited from heading home in the off-season to freshen up for her second stint at the Ipswich club.

After battling some toe issues in last year's Sapphire Series, the hardworking defender returned to Mackay for four months.

"I took a little bit of extra time off training to really get myself in the headspace for this season and I spent my time doing CrossFit with my dad so that was good fun,'' she said.

"I'm really glad I took the break.

"It's all good now, definitely doing much better.''

Refreshed and refocused, the circle defender has played key roles in the Jets opening three victories of the new season.

The Jets latest victory was over Tigers 57-47 at the Queensland State Netball Centre on Sunday night.

"It was probably not the best game we've put out on court but it was good that we got the win,'' Condren said.

"It definitely got close but we held our lead.

"The positive to take away from it would be that even though it was a very uncomfortable game, we still managed to do what could and come home with a win.''

The Jets are in second spot on 33 points behind Cougars on 35.

Wildcats are third on 20 points with Thunder fourth (16).

With a showdown looming against Cougars in a fortnight, Condren said the Jets had plenty to keep them motivated in their quest to make this year's grand final.

"I'm loving this season so far,'' she said, having also been recognised in Queensland's Elite Development Program.

"It's such a great team and really glad I'm back again with these girls.''

Condren is working hard to improve her all-round defensive skills on court under the watchful eye of experienced head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser.

"My goal keeper zone is pretty good but my goal defence area isn't quite there yet so I'm hoping she (Jeanes-Fraser) will put me out there a little bit more this year,'' she said.

Condren, 20, also changed her study focus, switching from biomedical science to business and psychology this year.

"It's going well. I'm keeping on top of it,'' she said in her first semester accepting a new study challenge.

The Jets Ruby team play the Panthers on Tuesday night before their Round 4 match next weekend.

STATE OF PLAY

Sapphire Series: Jets def Tigers 57-47.

Round 4 games: Sunday - Sapphire Series (7pm) - Jets v Thunder. Ruby Series (5pm): Jets v Cougars at the Queensland State Netball Centre.