Crossdale graziers to host field day

GRAZIERS Don and Andrea McConnel are set to host a field day on November 17.

The Mt Brisbane Droughtmaster graziers say the day will give local graziers the opportunity to speak with key company representatives and to trial trusted cattle health products.

Mr McConnel is competing in the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge, a 12 month program run by Virbac Australia that sees seven farmers experience first-hand the benefits of injectable trace minerals with the assistance of expert veterinarian mentors.

"The event will cover information on drenches, fly tags and ID tags as well as give fellow graziers the opportunity to trial cattle injectable products that I've had fantastic results with on our property,” Mr McConnel said.

"I have been fortunate to be selected to compete in the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge and am excited to share my observations so far.”

Held from 9.30am on Saturday November 17, expert guest speakers will cover tick management, chemical use and rotation, fly tags, NLIS and ID tags and insights on the differences Don has seen in his Multimin treated cattle versus a non-treated herd.

Speakers include Virbac Technical Services Veterinarian Dr Matt Ball, South East Country Veterinarian Dr Bill Roughan, Anthony Feez from Y-TEX, Trevor Wilcox from Zee Tags and Don McConnel.

The field day is being held at Mt Brisbane, Mt Byron Road, Crossdale QLD 4312