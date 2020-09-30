Menu
A young Forest Hill man has revealed to police he had an unregistered gun, ammo and crossbow in his downstairs cuboard (File Image)
Crime

Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

Ali Kuchel
30th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
WHEN police swooped in on a Forest Hill home, they uncovered a cache of unregistered guns, a crossbow and bucket of ammunition inside a young man’s cupboard.

The unregistered firearms were found in the downstairs area belonging to Ryan Dwayne Cassidy.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard the 20-year-old’s home was searched by police, and Cassidy told them he had an unregistered .22 firearm in the cupboard.

Police also found a plastic container, which had about 38 rounds of .22 ammo in a concealed bag.

He told police the firearm was not loaded.

Cassidy appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, September 28, for one charge of authority required to possess explosives and two counts of unlawful possession of weapons.

Police prosecutor Narelle Lowe told the court that Cassidy made omissions he didn’t own a current weapons licence, and that the firearm and ammo was for personal protection.

Duty lawyer James Ryan said the items were gifted to him from his father, which was an estranged relationship.

“He didn’t know what else to do,” Mr Ryan said.

Cassidy was convicted one penalty for all offences and fined $600, which was referred to SPER.

A conviction was not recorded.

