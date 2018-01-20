Menu
Crooks, scammers target online sellers

VIOLENT crooks have targeted innocent people selling property online, with police investigating several recent incidents.

Police are appealing to members of the public who use social media and websites to sell items to take precautions and be vigilant when doing so.

Scammers were taking advantage of the uptake in online selling by making contact with the seller, attending their home or another location, stealing the item and then assaulting the seller.

In some instances, firearms have even been produced, police warned.

Topics:  ipswich crime online scam online shopping social media

Ipswich Queensland Times
