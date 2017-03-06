33°
Whats On

Croissants key in bringing Springfield women together

Emma Clarke
| 6th Mar 2017 1:50 PM Updated: 1:54 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S going to be plenty of healthy conversation and encouragement happening over croissants and lattes at Springfield on Wednesday.

The Greater Springfield International Women's Day breakfast will kick off with a hearty start to the day but also with guest speakers and fundraising for a worthy cause.

Three time Olympian Natalie Cook and entrepreneur, photographer and inventor Sandra Moffatt will lead the conversation as school students and business women deliver their speeches.

Money raised will go towards Westside Business Women Business Study Award which supports women in taking up tertiary business studies.

Westside Business Women President Glenda Haig said the breakfast event was important in supporting women in the greater Springfield area.

"High school students will deliver their speeches because it's important to hear what youth have to say because they are the leaders of tomorrow," she said.

"The whole event is about community supporting community, it's about giving back to the community and getting involved to support each other."

For more information contact Westside Business Women President Glenda Haig on 0421371193.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  international women's day springfield

Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

Killer may only serve five years for one-punch death

ARIIK Mayot has been sentenced to four years in jail for the one-punch killing of Goodna grandfather Lindsay Ede.

'Lucky': Go back and thank your hairdresser: Doctor

LIFE SAVER: Doctors told Janette Sheppard she would have been in trouble after three months if hairdresser Shelley Gehrke hadnt raised the alarm when she spotted a melanoma on the 70-year-olds head.

It would have been only a few months before Janette was in trouble.

Former Broncos, Roosters star arrested on smuggling charge

POLICE CHARGES: Former Ipswich Jets front rower Martin Kennedy has been arrested by the Australian Federal Police on allegations of animal smuggling.

Federal police arrest former Ipswich rugby league player

FREE: Movie screening to inspire Ipswich women

HIDDEN FIGURES: A movie based on the untold true story of the women behind one of the greatest achievements of mankind.

Not-for-profit organisation hosting a free movie morning

Local Partners

Meet the Ipswich doctors visiting patients in their homes

Hello Home Doctor service booming and needs more GPs

Ipswich's role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

PROUD MOMENT: Mayor Paul Pisasale with Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deborah Acason (nee Lovely).

Put March 29, 2018 in your calendar as a 'must be in Ipswich day'

Former cop to open up about online safety, bullying

Former detective to teach Ipswich residents about online safety

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

QUEENSLAND’S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

INVESTMENT ALERT - 6% RETURN

11 Christine Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Exceptional investment or first home! This property is a must see. It has been freshly renovated throughout and there is nothing left to do but move in or rent...

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $650,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

PRICE REDUCTION - WHAT A BARGAIN!

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $315,000

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

ALERT! INVESTMENT SPECIAL

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

TIME TO LEAVE THE NEST

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!