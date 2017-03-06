Croissants key in bringing Springfield women together

THERE'S going to be plenty of healthy conversation and encouragement happening over croissants and lattes at Springfield on Wednesday.

The Greater Springfield International Women's Day breakfast will kick off with a hearty start to the day but also with guest speakers and fundraising for a worthy cause.

Three time Olympian Natalie Cook and entrepreneur, photographer and inventor Sandra Moffatt will lead the conversation as school students and business women deliver their speeches.

Money raised will go towards Westside Business Women Business Study Award which supports women in taking up tertiary business studies.

Westside Business Women President Glenda Haig said the breakfast event was important in supporting women in the greater Springfield area.

"High school students will deliver their speeches because it's important to hear what youth have to say because they are the leaders of tomorrow," she said.

"The whole event is about community supporting community, it's about giving back to the community and getting involved to support each other."

For more information contact Westside Business Women President Glenda Haig on 0421371193.