Saltwater crocodile that has taken up residence at Port Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant. Photo: DSC
Offbeat

“Crapodile” makes itself at home at sewerage works

by Daniel Bateman
9th May 2018 7:01 AM
A STUBBORN crocodile has kicked up a stink by making itself at home at a Far Northern sewerage works.

A large saltwater croc has taken up residence in a pond at Port Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant, and has remained there for months.

Douglas Shire Mayor Julia Leu said the council would let the Queensland Department of Environment and Science determine whether the reptile was a problem animal, and what appropriate action should be undertaken.

 

She encouraged the public to report croc sightings to the department.

"Public education and awareness about crocodiles is absolutely vital to reduce the risk that crocodiles pose," she said.

"Reporting crocodile sightings is a sensible croc-wise strategy that can reduce the likelihood of a crocodile attack."

 

It is not the first time crocodiles have been spotted at the waste treatment plant.

A small croc was spotted swimming in a pond at the facility in September 2016.

In early 2017, rangers attempted to catch a saltwater crocodile that was spotted at the Mareeba Wastewater Treatment plant.

The 1.5m long predator was observed on a creek bank as it moved there between three water treatment ponds.

