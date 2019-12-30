Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
News

Crocodile takes a stroll along town's main street

30th Dec 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A crocodile has been spotted and captured in one of the main streets of Palmerston overnight.

Police were called after a member of the public saw a 1m crocodile on Temple Terrace last night and found the animal walking along the footpath outside the new Palmerston Police Station.

The crocodile was safely captured and has since been relocated with the help of a ranger.

NT Police said the incident was a reminder to the public to beware of increased crocodile activity in the Darwin area during the wet season, especially near water ways.

crocodile palmerston wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        premium_icon Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        Crime Police have charged a teenager over the alleged stabbing of another teen outside a unit complex in North Booval.

        STILL MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from quiet suburb

        STILL MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from quiet suburb

        News Police are renewing their appeal for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old...

        House pricing among cheapest, surplus stock on the market

        premium_icon House pricing among cheapest, surplus stock on the market

        Property Ipswich is one of the most affordable regions in southeast Queensland with an...

        The best Christmas gift is little Calia

        premium_icon The best Christmas gift is little Calia

        Health It was a Christmas morning that one South Ripley resident will never forget.