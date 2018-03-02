Pregnant teen fled police into croc-infested billabong

Caitlyn Munnich, pictured with boyfriend Raphael Woodhouse, has pleaded guilty after fleeing a drug stop Picture: FACEBOOK

A PREGNANT teenager who ran from police into a croc-infested billabong after she and two co-offenders fled from a drug stop has since turned her life around, Darwin Local Court heard on Thursday.

Caitlyn Munnich, 19, pleaded guilty on Thursday to failing to stop, possessing a trafficable quantity of cannabis, and driving unlicensed.

She also pleaded guilty to breaching bail and damaging a monitoring device she was wearing while on bail.

The court heard Munnich's boyfriend, Raphael Woodhouse, was on the police radar for supplying cannabis in Maningrida when the couple - along with a third co-offender - sped off from a drug stop on the Arnhem Hwy on 26 August last year.

Prosecutor Jodie Lemon said police had to jump off the road to avoid the trio's Toyota Landcruiser, before following towards Cahills Crossing.

The couple fled into towards Bird Billabong and police found more than 300g of cannabis and a shotgun with its serial number removed.

Munnich's dad picked her up the next day and she handed herself in to the Darwin police station.

Mr Smith is expected to sentence Ms Munnich this morning.