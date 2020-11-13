Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
A 2 - 2.5 metre salt water crocodile has been spotted in the Townsville Harbour. Image from Facebook
Offbeat

‘Croc-zilla’ seen in Queensland port

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Nov 2020 5:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland port is on the lookout for a "croc-zilla", after a large crocodile was spotted on Wednesday.

The reptile, no bigger than 2.5 metres was spotted swimming in Townsville Harbour early in the day, with pictures capturing the predator lurking on the waterline near a jetty.

The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook
The reptile was first spotted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the Port of Townsville. Image from Facebook

 

The Port of Townsville took to social media to name the saltwater reptile "croc-zilla".

"Not really … a 2-2.5m estuarine crocodile has been spotted in the inner harbour of Townsville," Port of Townsville Limited wrote on Facebook.

"Our team have reported it to CrocWatch and a watch is current for nearby waters.

"If you're out and see any crocs, call CrocWatch on 1300 130 372 to report your sighing."

 

Originally published as 'Croc-zilla' seen in Queensland port

Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook
Port workers reported the saltwater croc to CrocWatch. Image from Facebook

More Stories

crocodile editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deaf woman’s devastating double cancer diagnoses

        Premium Content Deaf woman’s devastating double cancer diagnoses

        News Ipswich’s Icon Cancer Centre came up with a novel way to break the communication barrier for a deaf patient

        When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

        Premium Content When new Timezone in Springfield is opening

        Entertainment The 1200 sqm site will feature more than 80 amusement games, mini-bowling, bumper...

        ‘I’m not a thief’: Man denies stealing car parked outside

        Premium Content ‘I’m not a thief’: Man denies stealing car parked outside

        News An Ipswich concreter claimed he did not know the name of a teenager that left a...

        UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Premium Content UQ vaccine safe, effective and OK for elderly – early data

        Health Vaccine trials are ahead of schedule

        • 13th Nov 2020 4:50 AM