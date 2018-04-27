Croc hunter goes down in Hollywood history

HISTORY MADE: Steve Irwin has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

CRIKEY!

History will be made today as the iconic Crocodile Hunter is immortalised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As the Irwin family gather in America to watch the unveiling of the late Steve Irwin's star, the Coast is urged to get in on the celebrations.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson has issued a call out to the community to mark the occasion by sharing a message or photos on social media using the hashtag #crocstar.

"Through his work, Steve allowed us all to gain a greater appreciation of our natural environment while showcasing the Sunshine Coast, and Australia, to the world," Mr Jamieson said.

"This well-deserved recognition is testament to the work of Steve and his family and their passion for wildlife conservation.

"We know Steve was passionate about our environment. He was passionate about life and he made a real difference."

Wear your best khaki and help us celebrate Dad’s life and legacy TOMORROW on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

We are so excited to unveil Dad’s very own Hollywood Star.

Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 while filming on the Great Barrier Reef near Port Douglas when a stingray struck him with a barb to the heart.

He was widely popular in the US and his family, particularly daughter Bindi, have helped continued on that legacy.

Many credit the Irwin family with putting the Coast on America's radar and tourism bodies are using the latest recognition to hone in on the attention.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said it was the perfect time to launch a new campaign to expose more Americans to the Coast.

"Steve Irwin was an icon and to have his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will ensure generations of Americans remember the loveable Queenslander," she said.

"It's also a great thing for the Sunshine Coast - helping to remind the croc hunter's fans from around the world what we have to offer here in Queensland."

Visit Sunshine Coast has partnered with leading North American outbound travel agent Goway Travel, along with Australia Zoo and Tourism Events Queensland to launch a major trade and retail campaign in North America to coincide with the Steve Irwin star accolade.

"Having the Irwins championing the Sunshine Coast really gives us a unique entry to the American travel market because Steve's face and name still resonates so strongly in the market," said Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford.

"They love big characters and Steve was deeply popular with Americans for his incredible enthusiasm and energy, and his ability to mix adventure with a true commitment to conservation."

Mr Latchford said the American market had been one of the Coast's most powerful international markets over the past five years.

"In 2012, the Sunshine Coast was attracting 71,000 room nights annually from the USA worth $5.5 million, but by the end of 2017 that had almost tripled to 190,000 room nights, generating $15.6 million in income for local operators," he said.

"And Americans stay for over 20 nights on average, sharing their dollars across the region.

"There are many attractive beach destinations in Australia, but to be able to offer attractions of the quality and integrity as Australia Zoo gives us a competitive edge. The fact that it has a backdrop of the Glass House Mountains also highlights our overall 'naturally refreshing' message."