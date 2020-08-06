Hwy closed after three trucks, car and caravan horror crash

The scene of a three truck crash at Granite Creek, South of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway that occurred overnight.

The scene of a three truck crash at Granite Creek, South of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway that occurred overnight. Rodney Stevens

UPDATE 10.30AM:

A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokesman said the Bruce Hwy is expected to be closed for most of the day following a four-vehicle crash south of Miriam Vale overnight.

He said it will take crews most of the day to salvage and transport the vehicles.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

More to come.

The scene of a three truck crash at Granite Creek, South of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway that occurred overnight. Rodney Stevens

UPDATE 8.21 AM:

A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokesman has confirmed four vehicles were involved in a traffic crash at Lowmead last night.

He said three trucks and a car towing a caravan were involved.

He said one of the trucks was incinerated.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Second truck crash on Bruce Hwy in 12 hours

He said two of the truck drivers, a 54-year-old man and 42-year-old man were taken to Gladstone Hospital.

The man, 42, taken to hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries and large burns.

The second man, 54, was taken in a stable condition but with significant leg and arm injuries.

He said lanes are still blocked on the Bruce Highway and Granite Creek.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it was one semi-trailer, two B-Doubles, and a car towing a caravan.

She said 15 crews arrived on scene, and one crew remains at the scene.

She said there was a slow-moving grass fire as a result of the accident.

"In terms of the trucks involved, the two B-doubles were destroyed by the fire," she said.

"One truck had severe damage to the rear trailer."

She said the grass fire was extinguished.

Police are investigating.

UPDATE 7.40AM: Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Alistair Vagg is calling for drivers to drive to the conditions after thick fog caused three semi-trailers to collide, with two of them igniting.

Mr Vagg said two men had suffered horror injuries after fog impaired visibility on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.

"So approximately 11.30 last night we responded to a three to four vehicle RTC (road traffic crash) on the Bruce Highway approximately 50km south of Miriam Vale," he said this morning.

"In the incident there was some significantly heavy fog and three semi-trailers have run into each other, causing two of them to catch fire and become significantly alight.

QAS Senior Operations Manager Alistair Vagg. Allan Reinikka ROK270619aqas1

"One of the patients has sustained quite significant burns and some fractures and broken arms and legs and the other patient also had some quite significant trauma to his limbs."

Mr Vagg said emergency crews faced a "quite challenging" condition as fog, smoke and fire affected access and visibility.

"We could only access the vehicles from the northern side so the most appropriate transport was back to Gladstone Hospital," he said.

"Obviously due to the challenging conditions with the fog and the smoke we were unable to get helicopter retrieval teams in so all patients had to be transported by road back to Gladstone Hospital."

Mr Vagg said ambulance crews remained on scene as fire crews cleaned up and made the area safe.

He said the fire had caused a significant blockage to the road.

Mr Vagg urged drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions as heavy fog blanketed much of the region.

He said the area known for fog and crashes resulting from it were not uncommon.

EARLIER: Two men had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries following a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Lowmead.

The incident happened around 11.20 last night, on the Bruce Highway and Granite Creek Rd.

A man in his 40s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries and large burns.

The second man, in his 50s, was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition but with significant leg and arm injuries.

QAS crews remained on standby as emergency services controlled a fire from the crash.