LATEST : No patients required ambulance transport after the crash.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on the scene of a reported two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Logan Rd and Langley Rd in Camira.

Critical care paramedics are also on the scene and arrived at 11.05am.