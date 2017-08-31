Critical care paramedics bring skills to Ipswich

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

BECOMING a highly trained critical care paramedic involves more than just burying yourself in the textbooks.

Recent graduates Hayden Murphy and Nicholas Abussi were two of a select group of 13 Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics to get a place in the 12-month Critical Care Paramedic Program, which trains the state's ambulance officers to deal with a high level of trauma in challenging environments.

The graduates have now been permanently assigned to the Ipswich region, which Mr Murphy said had been an enjoyable assignment so far.

QAS Commissioner Russell Bowles congratulates Critical Care Paramedic Program graduate Hayden Murphy.

"Up until now I'd spent most of my time in Logan, Beenleigh and Beaudesert," he said.

"Now being permanently in Ipswich I love it. From a work perspective it's a nice region to drive around every day. We cover from Toogoolawah down to Boonah and out to Gatton, which means it's really unique in the mix of urban, industrial and rural cases that you see.

"We also have the additional support of the rescue choppers from Toowoomba and Archerfield. There are a lot of resources available to us."

Mr Murphy has been a qualified paramedic since 2011, but first hit the road with the QAS as a student two years earlier.

It was an experience he could only describe as "humbling".

"Being a paramedic is a combination of academic smarts and real life experience," he said.

"You will speak to paramedics with 30 years experience who will tell you they are still regularly surprised and taken aback by the the things they see.

"It is a vital part of the job to be able to problem solve."

QAS Commissioner Russell Bowles congratulates Critical Care Paramedic program graduate Nick Abussi.

Critical care paramedics make up the highest tier of clinical training within the QAS.

They have additional skills and drugs to manage life-threatening conditions and assist front line advanced care paramedics with advanced life support.

They attend the most serious accidents, and medical emergencies.

Applicants must possess either a master or graduate diploma degree in critical care paramedic practice and demonstrate well respected clinical practice as advanced care paramedics before being considered for the program.

In the last recruitment process there were 45 applicants for positions, with only 13 CCP interns selected.

Dealing with distractions and difficult real-life scenarios was the major theme for the intensive practical part of the training, known as Trauma Week.

Back in February this year, the graduates were thrown into life-like high fidelity medical and trauma cases in challenging environments, to test their ability to think on the move.

"They use actors with injuries as real as you can get and you treat it like the real thing," Mr Murphy said.

"It tests your clinical knowledge but throws in all the aspects of the job like distraction and tricky terrain and working multiple agencies like SERT and the dog squad.

"At one point I was trying to work while a big aggressive German shepherd was right behind me.

"This kind of situation is good for you because it increases your ability to deal with real-life situations."