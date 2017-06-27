23°
News

Criterium track the big winner in council budget

Joel Gould
| 27th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
ADVOCATE: Troy Dobinson has been a massive advocate for cycling in Ipswich and will be delighted by the expected announcement about the $3.3 million criterium track in today's Ipswich City Council budget for 2017-18. Rob Williams

THE IPSWICH cycling community is set to get a boost when Acting Mayor Paul Tully hands down his budget for the 2017-18 financial year today.

It is expected the $3.3 million Ipswich criterium track will be given the green light with tenders due to be awarded in the next few weeks for the planned world-class facility.

The track will be located off Huxham St, near the Briggs Rd sporting complex, in Raceview.

Cycling is a popular sport in Ipswich and is also an activity engaged in by residents of all ages, both male and female.

The funding for the track has been jointly provided by the State Government and Ipswich City Council.

"A lot of people are involved in cycling and it is a healthy sport, like a lot of sports in the city" Cr Tully said.

"But it was one that we really want to embrace. Having a great track like this will put Ipswich on the map."

Ipswich cyclists have not had a home base since the closure of the former velodrome in Limestone Park in 2010. Cyclists have been forced to race in Brisbane or fund the cost of using industrial estates for major events.

When the QT earlier reported that the track would be funded, respected local cycling identity Troy Dobinson hailed it is a "fantastic" result for the people of Ipswich.

"It's going to get more kids into the area and more people into the sport, so it's a win for everybody," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times
