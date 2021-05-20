Crisis talks loom in bid to save Coast footy catastrophe

THOUSANDS of Gold Coast footballers could be left in limbo as umpires threaten to boycott matches in response to ongoing concerns over their welfare.

Queensland’s club-level Aussie rules umpires are threatening to walk off the job, bringing to a halt competitions across south east Queensland, if an ongoing dispute with AFL Queensland is not soon resolved.

The AFL Queensland Umpires Association and AFL Queensland will meet Thursday to address key concerns around umpire safety, stemming from an incident earlier this year, and a still-unsigned Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

With more than 20,000 players registered across the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast, a walk off by many of the 1167 registered umpires in Queensland would be disastrous.

On any given weekend it may impact 8500 to 10,000 Gold Coasters alone.

There are 1167 registered umpires across Queensland.

The threat comes after AFLQUA president Janie McCullagh last week felt compelled to email clubs directly regarding the association’s concerns, declaring “our absolute last resort is to instruct members to not officiate in matches.”

In the email dated May 12, McCullagh writes: “The AFL Queensland Umpires Association wishes to bring to your attention two issues which may affect the league’s ability to appoint suitably qualified umpires to your competitions’ matches moving forward.”

QAFL Seniors Round 7 clash between Palm Beach Currumbin Lions and Labrador Tigers at Salk Oval. Pic Mike Batterham

McCullagh goes on to reference an alleged incident from round one of the QAFL Senior competition, where a “player entered the umpire’s personal space and made contact with the umpire … with his shoulder to the umpire’s chest.”

The AFLQUA’s view was that, under the State and Territory Tribunal Guidelines 2021, the incident should have been referred directly to the tribunal.

“Regardless of what penalty the tribunal may or may not have given the player involved in the incident, the matter needed to be referred to the tribunal, as the guidelines explicitly instruct,” McCullagh wrote in the email.

“We believe an error in the process has been made, and a precedent set, which places umpire safety and welfare at risk. In our view … the system did not work as it should have. To our surprise, our concerns were not listened to adequately nor addressed appropriately.”

AFL Queensland head Trisha Squires said the issue was reviewed by the match review panel “in accordance with the State and Territory Tribunal Guidelines and the relevant competition rules and procedures”, adding AFLQ was “open to amendments and available improvements to their policy framework” and welcomed feedback from the AFLQUA.

“The protection of the health and safety of umpires in our game is of paramount importance to AFL Queensland,” Squires said.

“To that end, significant resources are dedicated to the protection, support and development of umpires in Queensland.”

QAFL, QFA Division 2 North and QFA Division 2 South clubs confirmed they received the email from the AFLQUA on May 12. Picture: File

The second issue as outlined by McCullagh relates to the annual Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the AFLQUA and AFL Queensland which, “despite numerous contacts over the past seven weeks” remains unsigned, according to the email.

“In practical terms, this means there is no firm agreement between the league and the umpires on important measures like the level of insurance for umpires, safety measures taken on match days, and mechanisms of dispute resolution should there be issues like the matter raised above,” McCullagh wrote.

“Our absolute last resort is to instruct members to not officiate in matches. However, given that we have acted in good faith throughout both issues above we may be left with no option should relations fail to improve.”

The Bulletin understands an email was sent from the AFLQUA to AFL Queensland on May 3 addressing the above concerns, however AFL Queensland did not respond to said email until May 14 – two days after the correspondence from the AFLQUA to clubs.

“A meeting is scheduled for later this week (Thursday) between ourselves and the AFLQUA in relation to the MOU that has been in existence between the two parties since 2017,” Squires said.

“I want to have a really productive meeting with the umpire’s association on Thursday.

“It’s a vital partnership to us.”

AFLQUA declined to comment.

