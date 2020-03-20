Menu
A crisis support and suicide prevention phone service will continue operating, if Australia is placed into lock down.
News

Crisis support phone lines still operating

Rhylea Millar
19th Mar 2020 5:35 PM
A CRISIS support and suicide prevention service will continue operating, if Australia is placed into lock down.

Lifeline Australia chairman, John Brogden said the phone and text services were essential, after 23 per cent of calls received this week were in relation to COVID-19.

"We want to reassure Australians that no matter what happens with COVID-19, if the government calls for a lock down in any or all of Australia, Lifeline is prepared and we are committed to being available to any person who needs us," Mr Brogden said.

"If mandatory isolation is imposed, we know there will be many Australians who will struggle with isolation and heightened anxiety (and) it will be more important than ever that Lifeline can be here for any Australian who is feeling overwhelmed and needs someone to talk to."

Mr Brogden said Lifeline's phone service received up to a 15 per cent increase of calls, due to the bushfires earlier this year.

"This summer, our communities have faced some extraordinary challenges, drought, flood, bushfires and now COVID-19, all on top of the usual stress people experience," he said.

"Now with COVID-19 and the resulting enforced closures, financial stress, social isolation and concern about health, our calls are only expected to increase."

The chairman for Lifeline Australia encouraged communities to reach out to people that may be struggling in the current climate, whether it be through email, phone or an alternative method. If you need support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health hotline mental health self isolation social distancing suicide prevention
