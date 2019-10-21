Crisis accommodation key to curing homelessness in Ipswich

HELPING OTHERS: Ashley Beirman is the new Core Officer for the Salvation Army is passionate about helping people..

HELPING OTHERS: Ashley Beirman is the new Core Officer for the Salvation Army is passionate about helping people.. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH Salvation Army corps officer Ashley Biermann is hoping more accessible crisis accommodation will come with Ipswich's predicted growth over the next few years.

"The hardest thing out here in Ipswich is that there isn't a lot of crisis accommodation out here and so because of that, it is very hard to find placements,” he said.

"I think certainly there is opportunity for growth in that area.”

He began his role in Ipswich at the start of the year after moving from Logan. He arrived at a time where Ipswich was experiencing change.

"I think at the moment, we really are in a time of transition, where we had leaders in the community that maybe have not found it easy to fulfil the requirements they had on them, so it's in a time of transition,” he said.

"I look at this community and it is a beautiful strong close-knit community and I think it will rise most definitely, as a really strong community that supports others and seeks to only grow.”

Mr Biermann is dedicated to giving back to the people of Ipswich through his role.

"Whether it be somebody who finds themselves homeless, finds themselves in a circumstance where they don't have a safe place, to be part of that journey and to see them in safe accommodation, to see them really change how they respond to the world and the strength that they're gaining,” he said.

"We have our family store down on 307 Brisbane St that supports the community with both the funds that are raised and also supports the community as needs arise.

"One of the areas that we're particularly excited about ... is our weekly meal.

"That's where we serve the community. Through there we get a lot of referrals through to our case work.”

