Crims' diamonds, Rolexes, Chanel bags go under the hammer

Three million dollars worth of jewellery and luxury goods seized from criminals and underworld figures is being auctioned off. SEE WHAT YOU COULD SCORE

Three million dollars worth of jewellery and luxury goods seized from criminals and underworld figures is being auctioned off. SEE WHAT YOU COULD SCORE

Jewellery, diamonds, Rolex watches and Chanel handbags are among a treasure trove of luxury goods seized from criminals and underworld figures by police that are now selling to the public at auction.

The Commonwealth's proceeds and crime auction features about 400 pieces of jewellery and designer goods - valued at about $3 million - which were formerly the possessions of underworld figures, gangsters and criminal bankrollers.

A diamond trilogy ring with a combined seven carats of sparkle is expected to fetch about $66,000. Picture: State Auctions

One of the pricier pieces up for sale is a diamond trilogy ring, featuring one five-carat radiant cut diamond and two smaller two-carat diamonds, which is expect to sell for up to $66,000.

Handfuls of loose gems are also plentiful in the auction haul, with a $26,000 two-carat diamond ready to grace someone's ring finger.

A loose radiant cut diamond, valued at $26,000, is looking for a new home. Picture: First State Auctions.

A ruby and diamond bracelet with a combined 14 carats of gemstones is expected to go for about $15,000, while more than 62 high-end Swiss watches are also up for grabs, including 19 Rolexes.

A ruby and diamond bracelet to be sold at the auction. Picture: First State Auctions

There's even a Rolex Submariner Hulk, valued at $22,000, which was discontinued by Rolex last year and is now regarded as a collector's item.

First State managing director and auctioneer Ari Taibel said the $3 million auction gave punters the chance to get their hands on some of the world's finest watches.

"If you're in the market for a Swiss Watch, men's or women's, this is the best opportunity to purchase your dream timepiece," Mr Taibel said.

"We have 19 Rolexes going under the hammer, all authenticated and certified … there has recently been a major demand for Rolex watches and there is such a scarcity of available product that the Rolex shops are practically empty.

"This could be your chance to purchase one for much less than market value and own it immediately."

A Chanel Classic handbag for sale.

Buyers who miss out could alternatively snag a Tag Heuer, Breitling or Omega timepiece for sale.

Fans of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton and Chanel could get their hands on several bags in the auction, with a black Chanel classic bag tipped to sell up for up to $2,000.

A Bulova women's wrist watch with diamonds studded around the clock face is valued at $750 but bids currently sit at about $275.

A Bulova Accutron watch could sell well below it’s retail price of about $750. Picture: First State Auctions

A white gold Cartier love bracelet, which retails for $10,600, could be snapped up for as little as $5,900, if bidding remains low.

The online auction, which also includes estate items and vendor stock from liquidated businesses, is set to end on Sunday, May 23 at 8pm.

See more of the riches up for sale at firststateauctions.com.au.

Originally published as Crims' diamonds, Rolexes, Chanel bags go under the hammer