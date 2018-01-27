Menu
Police take hours to respond to carjacking with baby

by ANDREW BACKHOUSE

A MOTORIST has described her terror when a man blocked her path and tried to open the door of her car while she had her baby and a toddler on board.

Kyra Tetsill and her cousin were driving home from having dinner about 8.30pm on Thursday with their young sons when they turned down Dunlop St and into River Parks Blvd in Kelso.

"In the middle of the road there was a man on a bike so I stopped," she said.

"He threw the bike at my bonnet and then walked around to the passenger side and tried to open the door.

"So I reversed back and then sped off."

Ms Tetsill said the incident was terrifying.

"It was really scary especially because we had our young sons in the car," she said. "My son is only five months old and my cousin's son is nearly two."

The man was described as Aboriginal in appearance and was wearing a singlet and boardshorts.

Ms Tetsill said she rang 000 immediately but waited for hours before police arrived.

"They (police) said they'd send someone but I waited and they didn't come," she said.

"Two hours later I rang and they said they (police) said they were around the corner.

"We waited until midnight and decided to go home and that's when the police showed up."

A spokesman for police said they were investigating a report of wilful damage.

Ms Tetsill said her vehicle sustained damage including scratches on panels and a crack on the windscreen.

