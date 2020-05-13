Menu
Fraud, theft and weapons offences were all uncovered this week.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Shooters, thieves, fraudsters arrested

Nathan Greaves
13th May 2020 6:00 AM
IT HAS been another busy week for local police, with officers setting their sights on thieves and fraudsters from throughout the region.

Credit card fraud

Lowood police arrested and charged a 29-year-old Lowood woman with several fraud charges after she allegedly fraudulently used bank card details to purchase various items online.

She is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 19.

Pharmacy theft

A 46-year-old Prenzlau woman was charged by Lowood Police with stealing from the Lowood Pharmacy in mid-April.

She is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 29.

Shots fired

A 27-year-old and a 22-year-old man from Braemore, as well as a 21-year-old man from Toogoolawah, have been issued a notice to appear in relation to Weapons Act offences.

Police were called to a rural property at Mount Beppo and located the men shooting on the property without permission from the owner.

Unregistered ride

A 33-year-old man from Harlin was issued infringement notices for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Disqualified driver

A 19-year-old man from Nambour was issued a notice to appear in relation to driving while disqualified.

Multiple offences

Toogoolawah Police last week issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old man from Toowoomba.

The man was subsequently located in Caboolture and charged in relation to a number of matters including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, multiple fraud offences and stealing.

The charges arise from an incident in Dingyarra St earlier this month.

Social distancing

During the weekend, Toogoolawah Police detected a number of COVID-19 non-compliant matters, including a gathering at a private residence on Saturday evening.

