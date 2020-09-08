CRIME WRAP: Multiple drug drivers busted on highway

Drug drivers have been busted on Somerset roads by police (File Image).

DRUG drivers on our norther roads have contributed to a number of fines issued this week by police.

Read on for the Esk and Toogoolawah police wrap up this week.

PUBLIC NUISANCE

Following reports of a disturbance at a shop where a male was observed to be yelling and swearing at a teenage console operator, Esk Police located a 35-year-old man and he was charged with creating a public nuisance.

DRINK DRIVING

A 25-year-old man was located on Brisbane Valley Highway, Wivenhoe Pocket, after he had just crashed his vehicle into an embankment.

Esk Police charged the man with drink driving (0.113%), driving unaccompanied on a learners permit and driving without due care and attention.

He is due to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 25.

DRUG DIVERSION

A 20-year-old man was located by Esk Police while driving through Dundas.

His vehicle contained cannabis and he was offered and accepted drug diversion.

DRUGS FOUND

Esk Police intercepted a vehicle travelling along the Brisbane Valley Highway.

A search of that vehicle located a quantity of cannabis and smoking utensils.

A-27-year old male was offered and accepted drug diversion, while the 28-year-old female passenger was issued a notice to appear before the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on September 25.

DRUNK DRIVING

Esk Police intercepted a 42 year old male driving through Lowood. He was transported to the Lowood Police Station where a breath analysis provided a result of 0.063% BAC. His licence was suspended and he is due to appear before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on 25th of September 2020.

DRUGS FOUND

A 39-year-old male was located in Toogoolawah and found to be in possession of cannabis. He was offered and accepted drug diversion.