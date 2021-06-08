Crime Wrap: Motorbike rider makes wheelie bad decision in front of cops

Toogoolawah and Esk police have had a busy weekend in the Somerset region. Picture: Lillian Watkins

Toogoolawah and Esk police have had a busy weekend in the Somerset region. Picture: Lillian Watkins

Motorbike riders pulling wheelies in front of police and multiple home offences have kept Somerset police officers busy at the weekend.

Here’s what local police were faced with.

Wheely bad decision for motorbike rider

A motorbike rider has been fined for pulling a wheel stand while riding towards a police patrol vehicle in the Somerset region.

While conducting traffic enforcement at Northbrook Parkway near Lake Wivenhoe at the weekend, a 24-year-old Kedron man did a wheelie as Esk police watched on.

As a result, he was fined for careless driving and attention.

The man wasn’t the only motorist fined, with a series of traffic infringement notices issued for speed and other driving matters.

Toogoolawah man denied bail

A 43-year-old man has spent time at the Ipswich Watchhouse after disturbing a dwelling on Friday, June 4.

The Toogoolawah man was arrested by police and charged with contravening a domestic and family violence and protection order as well as assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police opposed bail and the man remains in custody and will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court at a later date.

Man charged for assault, obstructing police

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old Toogoolawah man was arrested on Sunday night after reports of a break-and-enter incident.

The man was located at another property by Toogoolawah police and taken to the Ipswich Watchhouse.

He was charged with contravening a DVO, assault occasioning bodily harm, enter a dwelling and commit and indictable offence, serious assault and obstructing police.

Toogoolawah police opposed bail and the man also remains in custody.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court at a later date.



Pharmaceuticals found during car search

Amphetamines, pharmaceuticals and drug utensils were found by Toogoolawah police after searching a man’s car at the weekend.

A 36-year-old Nanango man will appear in court after his vehicle was intercepted and searched by police in Toogoolawah.

The man was also charged with driving while his licence was disqualified, and his vehicle ordered for impoundment.

Drug driver suspended for 24 hours

An Esk man was suspended from driving for 24 hours after the Kingaroy Road Policing Unit conducted a random drug test in Esk at the weekend.

As a result, a 28-year-old Esk man was charged for drug driving.

Woman fined for driving unlicenced

A 29-year-old Toogoolawah woman was fined for driving unlicenced in Esk.

Police report it was the woman’s first type two traffic related offence.

Originally published as Crime Wrap: Motorbike rider makes wheelie bad decision in front of cops