A rural mailbox has been stolen from a property on a major local highway.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Mailbox theft on highway, woman with drugs

Ali Kuchel
12th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
A rural letterbox has been reported stolen from the front entrance to a property on the Brisbane Valley Hwy, Ottaba.

The mailbox was reported stolen to Toogoolawah police between February 4 and 5.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toogoolawah Police on 5423 1200.

Drug driving 

A 41-year-old man from Wamuran was offered and accepted the Drug Diversion Program after being located by Toogoolawah Police with dangerous drugs on Ivory Creek Rd. A police protection notice was also issued in relation to a previous incident.

Disturbances

A 20-year-old female from Toogoolawah was detained by Toogoolawah Police after a disturbance in Dingyarra St. The female was issued a notice to appear for contravening tat notice the next day on Ivory Creek Rd.

Wilful damage

A 46-year-old female from Braemore was arrested in relation to an assault and wilful damage offence.

Public nuisance

A 24-year-old male from Cooloola Cove was arrested by Police in Charles St Toogoolawah on February 5, after a large disturbance at a dwelling. He was taken to the Ipswich Watchhouse and charged with wilful damage offences, public nuisance, obstruct police and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Gatton Star

