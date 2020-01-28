CRIME WRAP: Enraged driver targets pedestrian with car

CHARGED: See the crimes that went down in Roma this week.

RBT ends badly

A MAN who was probably regretting his last drink has now been handed a court date after blowing just slightly over the legal limit.

The 35-year-old was intercepted for a random breath test outside the showgrounds on January 23 at 7pm.

After being breathalysed, he returned a reading of 0.052 and was issued with a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on February 5.

Homeowner catches crim in act



A RESIDENT was given the shock of her life when she heard a noise at the back door of her residence.

Just after 10pm on January 23, the homeowner thought her partner was returning home to their house on Currey St and went to greet him at the door.

After the offender realised someone was home, he quickly decamped, falling down stairs in the process.

Drug driver caught for multiple crimes

POLICE got more than they bargained for after catching a man drug driving.

On January 24 at 3pm, police intercepted a 52-year-old man on Quinton St who returned a positive drug result.

While entering the police vehicle, he attempted to sneakily throw down a clipseal bag containing three small squares of alfoil.

After analysing what was inside the squares, police determined the drugs to be LSD tabs.

The man was charged with drug driving and drug possession and issued with a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on March 3.

Five times the limit

THE LONG weekend got too rowdy for one woman who was breathalysed at more than five times the legal limit.

After being intercepted by police on Foote St at 4pm, she was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.288.

Further checks revealed she was already disqualified.

The 50-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence and was issued a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on March 3.

Scuffle ends in enraged teen

AN ARGUMENT escalated into a man clinging on to the bonnet for his life after a teenager drove his car at him.

On January 25 at 11pm, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old man got into a scuffle outside Lewis St.

This resulted in the 19-year-old getting into his vehicle and driving directly towards the other man.

The 20-year-old jumped on to the car and clung on to the bonnet and was driven over 100m before the driver stopped the vehicle.

The man was luckily not injured

The driver was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and issued with a notice to appear in Roma Magistrates Court on March 3.

Are you missing jewellery?

POLICE are on the search for anyone that may be missing between seven to eight pieces on jewellery.

On January 27 at 1.30am, police located a male in Twine St with multiple jewellery pieces in his pocket.

He was unable to be questioned by police due to his level of intoxication.

Anyone missing jewellery items are urged to Roma contact police with more information.

Thief strikes same street

TWO residences on Beitz St have been broken into.

Sometime on January 25 after 4pm, unknown offenders broke into a vehicle on Beitz St and stole a phone and wallet. The house was also entered, but no property was stolen.

On January 27, a second residence was broken into. They stole the homeowner's handbag which contained ID, bank cards and some cash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Man evading arrest finally caught

A MAN wanted on multiple charges has been found by police hiding in a cupboard.

On January 26, the 36-year-old was sighted by police on Foote St on two occasions, both of which he ran through yards to avoid arrest.

On January 27, police went to a residence on Jackson St where they found him in a cupboard.

He was charged with obstructing police, drug matters and other charges on the warrant.