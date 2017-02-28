28°
Crime Stoppers calls lead to 221 arrests, 689 charges

Sherele Moody
| 28th Feb 2017 2:00 PM Updated: 2:46 PM
Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results.
Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results. Picture: Peter Cronin

IPSWICH cops arrested 221 people, charging them with 689 offences, thanks to anonymous crime tip-offs last year.

Crime Stoppers Queensland released its annual results on Monday.

Calls to the community-based organisation also resulted in the seizure of drugs worth $210,741, the recovery of property valued at $5680 and police confiscating $23,460 marked as the proceeds of crime.

Crime Stoppers Queensland released its annual results on Monday, showing the Gold Coast and Ipswich beating out Townsville, Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast for the dubious honour of most crims caught.

Across the state, 46,963 calls resulted in 3102 arrests, 8557 charges, $8,382,616 in drugs seized, property worth $238,000 recovered and $569,443 in proceeds of crime collected.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said drugs, weapons, assaults and property offences were the top crimes reported by Ipswich residents.

Mr O'Hara said while there were fewer calls in 2016, more of the calls contained high-quality information that ultimately resulted in a record number of arrests.

"It's our fourth consecutive record-breaking year," he said of the registered charity's 2016 outcomes.

"We've been pushing heavily to get people to ring us about things that we can help with and this means we can hand good reports to police.

"We get a lot of calls for things we can't help with but we can direct people to the right places when this happens."

Mr O'Hara urged residents to give as much information about crimes as they could when contacting Crime Stoppers.

"Good value reports need to contain names of people, their descriptions, addresses and details about the crime," he said.

"For example, if people call about drugs, we like to know how it's being distributed, quantities, values, times of the day that people are coming and going, registrations of vehicles."

Crimes can be reported via 1800 333 000, www.crimestoppersqld.com.au or the Crime Stoppers app.

AT A GLANCE

Crime Stoppers Queensland 2016 results

Region, Arrests ,Charges, Drugs value, Property recovered, Proceeds of crime

Gold Coast, 249, 853, $870,861, $54,100, $10,125

Ipswich, 221, 689, $210,741, $5,680, $23,460

Townsville, 198, 593, $489,289, $1002, $120,957

Toowoomba, 196, 499, $147,247, $2200, $15,430

Sunshine Coast, 176, 458, $496,015, $12,700, $55,245

Caboolture, 143, 381, $169,069, $9000, $27,265

Redcliffe, 112, 326, $260,125, $10, $84,100

Cairns, 106, 271, $2,218,120, $0, $565

Rockhampton, 97, 232, $52,375, $3700, $3,755

Logan Beaudesert, 95, 322, $98,525, $2000, $61,050

Maryborough, 95, 233, $93,630, $5190, $0

Bundaberg, 83, 227, $234,765, $0, $7,931

Mackay, 80, 214, $134,845, $2700, $17,090

Brisbane Metropolitan South, 79, 207, $46,105, $5,450 $0

Brisbane Metropolitan North, 69, 167, $45,933, $12,000, $10,930

Brisbane Bayside, 57, 175, $106,895, $1375, $10,120

Gympie, 55, 182, $195,828, $0, $1895

Lockyer Valley, 52, 197, $145,747, $0, $4390

Dalby, 49, 172, $149,015, $1000, $7140

Brisbane Centenary, 44, 140, $82,114, $0, $25,950

Pine Rivers, 43, 118, $42,756, $0, $0

Warwick, 34, 89, $109,060, $0, $400

Gladstone, 33, 119, $59,600, $4230, $9682

Brisbane Central, 23, 64, $1305, $0, $751

Emerald, 21, 43, $3655, $0, $750

Brisbane West, 15, 54, $1425, $0, $0

Coolangatta/Tweed, 14, 29, $305, $0, $0

Mount Isa, 12, 63, $97,460, $0, $0

Ingham, 8, 20, $38,800, $3500, $0

Tara, 5, 10, $185,170, $0, $0

Non-regional, 638, 1410, $1,595,836, $112,163, $70,462

Total, 3102, 8557, $8,382,616, $238,000, $569,443

Source: Crime Stoppers Queensland

- ARM NEWSDESK

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime crime stoppers queensland police trevor o'hara

Local Partners

