Crime scene set up after police find 1500 cannabis plants

POLICE will return to a crime scene in an industrial area at Redbank today after officers found a cannabis grow house on Tuesday.

Just before midday yesterday, police searched a property on River Rd where they found a large shed and grow house with 1500 plants at different growth stages.

A crime scene was declared and was guarded overnight.

Police are appealing for public assistance, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.