Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Crime scene set up after police find 1500 cannabis plants

Emma Clarke
by
6th Jun 2018 5:40 AM

POLICE will return to a crime scene in an industrial area at Redbank today after officers found a cannabis grow house on Tuesday. 

Just before midday yesterday, police searched a property on River Rd where they found a large shed and grow house with 1500 plants at different growth stages.

A crime scene was declared and was guarded overnight.

Police are appealing for public assistance, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

cannabis grow house crime scene qps redbank
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich suburb ranked in state's top 5 fastest selling

    premium_icon Ipswich suburb ranked in state's top 5 fastest selling

    News HOMES in one Ipswich suburb have been ranked one of the top five fastest selling in the state while the latest report shows where buyers are paying them most.

    Waste levy on the table as future of recycling uncertain

    Waste levy on the table as future of recycling uncertain

    Environment 50% of all waste land filled in Queensland comes to Ipswich.

    Meet Jim, the happy Coles chappy

    Meet Jim, the happy Coles chappy

    News Supermarkets have been a fixture in Jim's life for 15 years

    CCC eyes memorabilia returned by city's ex-deputy mayor

    premium_icon CCC eyes memorabilia returned by city's ex-deputy mayor

    Council News The QT reported about 21 items of memorabilia were returned

    Local Partners