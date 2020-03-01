Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
News

CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

Marguerite Cuddihy
Tom Gillespie
by and
1st Mar 2020 9:17 AM | Updated: 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KINGAROY home has been declared a crime scene after an early morning blaze on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A QPS spokeswoman said the Prince St house was well alight by the time emergency services arrived just before 5am.

A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore) Laura Blackmore

"Nobody was home at the time of the fire," she said.

"It has been declared a crime scene, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's deemed suspicious."

The spokeswoman said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and more information would come to hand later in the day.

Fire crews rescued a dog from the premises, which was the only occupant at the property.

QFES investigators are on-scene determining the cause of the fire.

A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore) Laura Blackmore

More Stories

Show More
kingaroy house fire prince st house fire south burnett house fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

        premium_icon Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

        News A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.

        Paul Tully could make political comeback at election

        premium_icon Paul Tully could make political comeback at election

        Council News The former councillor was in the job for 39 years.

        Cuddle a koala, walk a llama: Top local animal loving spots

        premium_icon Cuddle a koala, walk a llama: Top local animal loving spots

        News 12 animal experiences worth planning a day trip for

        Barty beaten in WTA’s biggest rivalry

        Barty beaten in WTA’s biggest rivalry

        Tennis Qatar Open 2020: Ash Barty beaten by Petra Kvitova in semi-finals