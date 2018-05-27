Menu
Crime scene set up after fire at abandoned house

Emma Clarke
by
27th May 2018 7:44 AM

UPDATE 8.30AM: AN ABANDONED home that caught alight early this morning has been reduced to rubbled following an intense fire.

Emergence services were called to the house on Chetwynd St at Redbank Plains just after 6.30am following reports a house was on fire.

Nobody was injured.

Police have set up a crime scene at the address and forensic investigators have been called in to establish how the fire started. 

7.30AM: EMERGENCY services are on scene of a house fire at Redbank Plains this morning.

Initial information suggests the structure caught alight just after 6.30am on Chetwynd St.

Paramedics are on scene but say nobody needed to be treated. 

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it was understood the house was abandoned but investigations into how the fire started were ongoing.

A crime scene has been established. 

