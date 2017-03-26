HOUSE FIRE: Crime scene declared as blaze tears through home

THREE fire crews were called to a home in Raceview after it caught fire overnight.

Emergency services received multiple calls about the blaze, which took hold of a single story home on Ford St shortly after 6.15pm.

A 29-year-old man who lived in the house was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital at 6.19pm with severe burns in a serious condition.

Police investigate a house fire at Raceview. David Nielsen

No one else was in the home at the time.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said half the rear of the home was on fire when QFES crews arrived.

The fire was extinguished by 6.38pm.

QPS crews remained on scene overnight.

Police have since declared the site a crime scene until further detail can be established.

Fire investigators and police crews are on scene this morning as the investigation continues.