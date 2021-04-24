Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
News

Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared in Moreton Bay after a teenage boy was allegedly stabbed in the stomach twice overnight.

Emergency services were called to a home in Kurwongbah, west of North Lakes, about 12.40am Saturday where a teenage boy had two abdominal wounds to his stomach.

Critical care paramedics assessed the boy who was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, paramedics were called to Mildura Drive at 4.10am after a man in his late teens sustained small wounds to his abdomen.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition as police investigations continue.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

More Stories

alleged stabbing crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hat-trick hero felt good after 120 minutes of tough football

        Premium Content Hat-trick hero felt good after 120 minutes of tough football

        Soccer Ipswich Knights striker overcomes niggles to display skill and endurance in confidence-boosting FFA Cup effort. See how ambitious player capped a fine team effort.

        Three hospitalised following two-vehicle collision

        Premium Content Three hospitalised following two-vehicle collision

        Breaking The incident resulted in some traffic delays throughout the area

        Bus driver allegedly flees after colliding with motorcyclist

        Premium Content Bus driver allegedly flees after colliding with motorcyclist

        Crime A young man was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a collision with a bus on a major...

        Bakery buys chip in for battling veterans

        Premium Content Bakery buys chip in for battling veterans

        News Ipswich shoppers can help veterans doing it tough when they buy the groceries this...