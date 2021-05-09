Crime scene declared after inferno tears through two-storey home

A house in Rosewood was damaged in a fire on Saturday night.

A house in Rosewood was damaged in a fire on Saturday night.

A CRIME scene has been declared at a Rosewood property where a fire left a home damaged and a car destroyed.

A man in his 20s was home when a fire broke out at the two-storey home before 8.40pm on Saturday night.

Ambulance crew, police and fireys were called to the Karrabin Rosewood Rd property, finding it already 50 per cent involved with fire.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Disappearing above asking price’: First homebuyer fears

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said fireys arrived on scene by 9pm and had contained the fire by 9.30pm.

“Crews continued to dampen down,” the spokeswoman said.

“A fire investigator has been requested.”



Police are leading the investigation and are working alongside firey.

“We’ve declared it a crime scene to try and determine the cause of the fire,” a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

“At this stage it’s still undetermined whether it’s suspicious or not.”

LOCAL NEWS: Fluid leaking at Ipswich truck crash on major highway

The spokesman said the home was badly damaged and a Mazda 3 parked out the front had been destroyed.

“The fire completely involved the right side of the house,” he said.

Nobody was injured or required medical attention and a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had remained on standby for fireys.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.