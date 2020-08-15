Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Crime

Crime scene declared after IGA fire

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have declared a crime scene at an East Brisbane IGA after a blaze broke out in the business in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the IGA on the corner of Lytton Road and Manilla Street about 5am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman fire investigators are on scene and specialists are conducting gas readings in neighbouring businesses.

The supermarket is on the ground floor of a multi-level retail and residential complex.

All occupants were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after IGA fire

arson crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

        Premium Content Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

        News SEE PHOTOS: A man has been left in a critical condition after his home went up in flames.

        Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Premium Content Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

        Crime A POLICE officer is set to face Gatton court next month

        Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Premium Content Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

        Crime A woman has been ordered to pay compensation to a police officer

        Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Premium Content Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Education Most characters didn’t appeal to this student, so she wrote her own story for book...