Subscribe
Crime scene declared after fire damages Gatton home

Rachael Rosel
2nd Jun 2021 6:41 AM
A fire has ripped through a home at Gatton, west of Brisbane, in the early hours of Wednesday morning with police declaring a crime scene.

Emergency services were called to Old College Rd in Gatton just before 3.30am to a house fire that reportedly started from underneath the property.

There were no reports of injuries with the fire extinguished by 4.30am.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are under way.

It comes after two abandoned houses went up in flames in two days in Brisbane’s east suburbs on Sunday and Monday.

A home in Hamilton went up in flames with police treating it as suspicious while another home in Cannon Hill burnt down the following day with another crime scene being established.

