Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
Crime

Crime scene declared after building destroyed in blaze

Eden Boyd
2nd Mar 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a fire which collapsed the roof of a building in a Coast street late on Monday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews rushed to Tanawha Tourist Dr and Mannikin Rd in Tanawha after they were called to scene about 11.05pm.

A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods

He said the firefighters reported a "derelict" building was fully-involved in flames and the roof had collapsed shortly after.

How to activate your Courier-Mail subscription

Crews worked to extinguish hot spots in the building as they continued to flare up, but were able to get the fire under control.

The spokesman said a fire investigator had been requested and was due to arrive on scene this morning.

A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods

A police spokeswoman said officers declared a crime scene at the building and continued to investigate the cause of the fire.

Paramedics were called to the blaze but no injuries were reported.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime editors picks scd breaking scd crime sunshine coast breaking news sunshine coast fire tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staying off the drink: Teen horrified by racist outburst

        Premium Content Staying off the drink: Teen horrified by racist outburst

        News A young woman was found lying in a pile of her own vomit before challenging police to a fight and abusing hospital staff

        VOTE NOW: Who makes Ipswich’s best pizzas?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who makes Ipswich’s best pizzas?

        Community It is time to vote on your favourite local pizza restaurant

        Wine brings out creative side in budding artists

        Premium Content Wine brings out creative side in budding artists

        Business Locals are dabbling in art with a glass of wine on the side

        Lockyer Waters homeowner busts break-in trio

        Premium Content Lockyer Waters homeowner busts break-in trio

        Crime A home security system foiled the plans of three thieves when they tried to break...