Crime ruins Ipswich's festive weekend

OPINION: IT WAS unfortunate to come into work yesterday and find out that what should have been a weekend of pure celebration for Ipswich was also one of torment for an unfortunate few.

There has been a spate of violent robberies committed by young offenders recently and it is of grave concern to Ipswich detectives as much as it is for members of the public.

Friday night's attempted robbery of two young delivery drivers was, of course, pre-empted by a worrying spate of robberies of taxi drivers in the Goodna and Redbank Plains area only a couple of months earlier.

It is worrying for a couple of reasons: one is the apparent age of the offenders, and the other is the type of people being targeted.

One of the victims of the attempted robberies was a young female delivery driver - allegedly attacked on the job by a male offender.

It just goes to show the lack of moral compass that some people have.